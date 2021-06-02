Monthly Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2021, with May 2020 in parenthesis, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 68 (254); domestic 21 (21), civil 9 (11), criminal 10 (12), miscellaneous 1 (0), Judgment Liens 26 (209), and Appeals 1 (1) with a total of fees collected being $17,632.89 ($15,218.56).

The title department issued a total of 1,766 (1,350) titles; new cars 104 (97), used cars 883 (693), new trucks 61 (55), used trucks 389 (242), vans 17 (10), motorcycles 70 (68), manufactured homes 10 (10), trailers 41 (9), travel trailers 65 (31), motor homes 35 (30), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 38 (65), watercraft 38 (18), outboard motors 6 (6), other 9 (15), with a total of fees collected being $823,477.14 ($659,791.95).