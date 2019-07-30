Wanda Ordway (1934-2019)

Wanda M. Ordway, age 85 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born May 31, 1934, at Defiance, the daughter of Jesse N. and Daisy (Bowsher) Hellard.

A resident of the Defiance/Archbold area most of her life, she enjoyed puzzles, country & western music, reading, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.

Wanda is survived by three children, Randy (Leslee) Ordway of Hamilton, IN, Debra (Dudley) Beaverson of Archbold, and Gary Ordway Jr. of Boynton Beach, FL; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Hellard and Roger Hellard; and one sister, Mary Ellen Hasch. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vicki Crites; and two brothers, Earl Hellard and an infant Clarence.

At Wanda’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in the Brunersburg Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

