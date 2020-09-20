Fulton County Deputies Make Felony Warrant Arrest During Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from September 4th through September 12th, 2020. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 29 traffic steps and issued five citations.

The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies made one arrest on a felony warrant and filed charges on a suspect for felony drug possession.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.