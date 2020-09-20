Richard Essi (1942-2020)

Richard Wayne Essi, age 77, of Logansport, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Richard has owned The Spice Rack in Hayward, California since 1976.

He was the general manager of the Hayward Zucchini Festival for 37 years, volunteered with the city for many other projects and was a respected member of the Hayward Lions Club. Richard was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.

Richard Wayne Essi was born on October 8, 1942, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Roger M. and Madeline F. (Dietels) Essi. He grew up in Bryan and attended Bryan High School before joining the military.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard P. Essi, of Omaha, Nebraska, Rachelle (Carl) Steele, of Logansport, Indiana, Rochaun (Tony) Lopez, of Oakley, California and Reese M. Essi, of Fresno, California; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and a brother, Roger (Martha) Essi, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Christopher Lopez and brother, Ronald Essi.

Visitation for Richard will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Graveside funeral services will be held be held at 1:30 P.M. in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with Rev. Andrew Wellmann officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the combine Bryan American Legion and VFW Honor Detail and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard..

The family requests memorial donations to an organization of the donor’s choice.