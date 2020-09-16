Fulton County Fair Held For Jr. Fair Exhibitors & Harness Racing

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Rebecca Miller

Fair time is usually a busy, fun, noisy, delicious time for everyone in the county to enjoy, but this year, 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Fair Boards had to pretty much limit their Fair to Judging only. Fulton County Fair is being allowed to have Harness Racing as well, even though that is not part of the Jr. Fair.

From Friday, September 4 – Thursday, September 10, exhibitors with their families are allowed on the fairgrounds, along with the Judges and a few approved food vendors who are there to service the people who have to be there.

There are also a number of people on the grounds who are constantly cleaning and sanitizing throughout each day, in order to help prevent any spread of COVID-19. Masks are required in all buildings, but outside they may be off as long as social distancing is still observed.

Many of the families are eating in their cars or their campers. Around 100 exhibitor families, who were approved by August 1, have been allowed to stay in their campers this year on the fairgrounds to care for their animals.

As only parents and siblings of exhibitors are allowed to be present in person for the judging of their animals, with a limit of ten in the ring at a time, the Fair Board is live-streaming each judging show on their Fulton County Fair FaceBook page.

Fair Board President Dennis Wyse said that as 4-H advisors know their students and families, it has been easy to keep control on who is in the buildings during the judging.

Each exhibitor was given wristbands for themselves and families, as well. He stated that it is going smoothly, but seems very different to them all.

Harness Racing was held on Saturday, September 5, with seven bouts and on Tuesday evening with nine more.

No spectators were allowed and the judging of the fair ends on Tuesday evening following the Harness Racing. (Photos courtesy of the Fulton County Fair)

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com