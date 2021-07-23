Fulton County Fair Taking Reservations For Golden Wedding Party

The 164st Fulton County Fair Golden Wedding Party will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.

Fulton County residents married fifty years or more, prior to the fair, are welcome to attend.

Free admission passes will be issued for the day of the Golden Wedding Party. Entries are due by August 27, 2021.

Please take the following information to the fair office of mail to: Fulton County Fair, 8514 State Rt 108 Wauseon, OH 43567.

Date of Marriage; Husbands Name and Date of Birth; Wife’s Name and Date of Birth; Complete Address; Telephone