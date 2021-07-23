Senator Sherrod Brown Voices Support For Cleveland Indians Name Change

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement following the announcement that the Cleveland Indians will be changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.

“I welcome the name change and am excited to root for the Guardians. As a lifelong baseball fan, I know what the sport means to our state and how proud we are of our Ohio teams, especially here in Cleveland.”

“This team has been a part of my life since my dad started taking my brothers and me to Municipal Stadium to see Rocky Colavito and Leon Wagner and Sam McDowell and Mudcat Grant and Tito Francona.

“From the Spiders to the world champion Buckeyes, Cleveland has some of the richest baseball history in the country – including as a pioneer in racial integration of the major leagues with players like Hall of Fame legends Larry Doby and Satchel Paige and the slugger Luke Easter.

Today is a proud day for Cleveland and now I want a World Series win!”