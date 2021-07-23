Bryan Native Receives A Promotion Letter Aboard USS Charleston

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler, right, from Bryan, Ohio, receives a promotion letter from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, from Cottonwood, Calif., aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 15.

Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.