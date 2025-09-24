Fulton County FFA Members Participate In 2025 Soil Judging Contest

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County FFA organizations recently conducted their county soil contest to prepare for districts. The Fulton County Soil and Water technicians prepared pits and conducted the contest in Royalton Township, north of Delta.

The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of their classroom learning and prepare students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.

In the Rural Contest students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices. The first place team went to Wauseon, second – Archbold, third – Pettisville, fourth (tie) – Evergreen and Delta, fifth – Fayette.

First place Individual was Brayden Burkholder – Wauseon, second – Lexi Johnson, Evergreen, third – Richard Noonan, Wauseon, fourth – AJ Leininger, Wauseon, and fifth – Hannah Fox, Pettisville.

In the Urban Contest students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth. The first place team went to Archbold, second – Pettisville, third – Wauseon, fourth – Fayette, fifth – Delta, sixth – Evergreen.

First place Individual was Nicholas Fry, Archbold, second place was Jace Beck, Archbold, third place was Colton Nofziger, Archbold, fourth place was Carter Lavinder, Fayette, fifth place was Jackson Carroll, Wauseon, sixth place was Ali Genter, Pettisville, and seventh place was Braxton Pennington, Delta.

Both contests included a written exam. The District 1 contest will take place in the Pettisville School District on Sept. 26.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.

They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.