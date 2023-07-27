FULTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – “Criminals, Convicts & Outlaws: Finding Your Black Sheep Ancestors”

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at

7 p.m. when Rhonda Casler will present her program, “Criminals, Convicts and Outlaws: Finding Your Black Sheep Ancestors”.

While researching a great-grand-uncle, Casler expected to find him to be like any other respectable citizen with a traditional means of livelihood for his time. What she found, however, was a surprise and a bit of a shock.

Because of the shame, families sometimes went to great lengths to keep guilty secrets of a family member hidden, making the task for modern family historians all the more difficult.

Casler will share how she used newspapers, common pleas court and clerk of courts records, sheriff’s jail records and Ohio State Penitentiary records and other various sources to track down her uncle.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.

Parking and entry are at the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!