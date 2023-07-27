Dr. James Niday, Sr. (1932 – 2023)

(Retired Williams County Assistant Superintendent)

Veteran

Dr. James Loren Niday Sr., 91, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold.

Born January 26, 1932, in the family home in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Carlos and Margena (Stillings) Niday.

After graduation from Gallia High School, he served four years in the United States Navy and was stationed in Key West.

He married Ruth Casteel on August 26, 1956, and she preceded him on November 28, 2011. James then married Jane Sauber on January 24, 2015, and she survives.

Jim was a Rhodes Scholar and spent an educational summer in Israel. He served in many school districts throughout the years, including Columbus City Schools.

He achieved his PhD in Education and proudly served in many educational capacities, retiring from serving as the Williams County Assistant Superintendent. Jim took much pride in being past president of the local S.A.R. Chapter.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jane of Archbold, Ohio; three daughters, Lorinda (Steve) Keefer of Morenci, Michigan, Cindra (Joseph) Keeler of Holland, Ohio, and Elizabeth (Ross) Walter of Montpelier, Ohio; one son, James Niday Jr. of Edon, Ohio; five stepsons; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; a stepson, Ben Sauber; one great-grandson, Ethan West; and a sister, Carlene Benoy.

Visitation for Dr. James Loren Niday Sr. will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. A brief service by the local S.A.R. Chapter will begin at 4:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Rev. Jerry J. Griffin officiating. Interment will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Fountain Grove Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the combined Honor Guard from the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Sons of the American Revolution, or to Assistance Dogs of America Inc.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com