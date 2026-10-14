Fulton County Gives Taxpayers “Breathing Room” On Property Taxes

PRESS RELEASE – Wauseon, OH – The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve two resolutions requesting the Fulton County Budget Commission suspend collection of portions of two County levies, reducing property tax collections by a combined $4.764 million for tax year 2026, payable in 2027.

Resolution 2026-662 requests the suspension of 1.6 mills of the 2.6-mill levy supporting the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Resolution 2026-663 requests the suspension of 1.5 mills of the County’s 2.0-mill inside millage levy. Both actions were taken pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 5705.24.

“We are in a position to give some relief to our taxpayers while continuing to meet the County’s needs. To our knowledge, asking the Auditor to not collect tax on the inside millage is something that’s never been done in Fulton County before,” said Jeff Rupp, Vice-President of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “This is an unprecedented step, and we hope it gives our taxpayers a little more breathing room to use that money where they need it most.”

The resolutions were adopted following discussions with the Fulton County Auditor regarding the County’s current financial position and available opportunities to reduce property tax collections. The Board’s actions request that the Fulton County Budget Commission suspend collection of the specified millage for the 2026 tax year. The resolutions are part of the County’s ongoing efforts to maintain sound financial practices while reducing the tax burden on Fulton County residents.

These two tax reductions will save property owners approximately $158 for every $100,000 in property valuation.