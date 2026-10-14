Linda K. Hayes (1946 – 2026)

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(Archbold Native & Musician)

Linda Kay Hayes entered into eternal glory surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 12, 2026.

Linda was born in Archbold, Ohio, on Sept. 14, 1946, to Ike & Ann Grieser. Linda grew up spending many hours amongst her large boisterous family. When Aunt Linda was around there was always music, singing, and dancing! She sang in the high school and church choirs, directed the Jr. Choir and hand chimes, and played in the handbell choir. Linda’s professional life included banking, accounting, retail, and childcare, but she found her niche working as a paraprofessional at Pettisville and Delta schools until retirement.

Linda and Duane were high school sweethearts and were married for 56 years. They participated in several community theater productions. They also loved traveling, camping and dancing together and shared this love with their children & grandchildren. “Grandma was a terror on the jet ski” and her doughnuts were her claim to fame with the grandkids. She also passed her love of retail therapy (shopping) down to daughter, granddaughters, and great-granddaughter. Linda and Duane were longtime members of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, where they served as YF Advisors and camp counselors. They also volunteered often with Habitat for Humanity.

Linda is survived by her daughters: Kim (Bill) Parsley & Robin (Brant) Darnell; Grandchildren: Tressa Parsley, Lincoln Parsley, and Marin Parsley; Kasey (Tony) Darnell-Kohls, Sydney Darnell, and McKenzie Darnell; Great-granddaughter: AnneMarie Darnell-Kohls; and special friends, Marissa and Abram Martinez. She is also survived by her sister: Elaine “Tootie” (Bud) Beck; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Duane Hayes; her parents; brothers Lowell, Dick, and Tom Grieser; sisters Helen Snyder, Beanie Cowell, Ann Short, and Toni Vajen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, in the sanctuary. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Elijah Layfield officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to LifeWise Academy – Archbold or Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Hayes family.

The obituary for Linda was lovingly prepared by her family.