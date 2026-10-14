Philip H. Taylor (1965 – 2026)

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(Stryker Machinist & Outdoorsman)

Philip H. Taylor, age 61, of Stryker, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Parkview Bryan Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1965 to Paul Taylor and June (Smith) Orwig in Defiance. Phil was a graduate of Stryker High School where he was on the wrestling team.

By trade, Phil was a machinist and had worked at Wise Motors, S & H Manufacturing and was a roofing contractor when he was younger. He loved riding his motorcycles throughout the years, especially his Harley-Davidson. Phil was a true outdoorsman at heart. He loved hunting rabbit, coon, deer, and just about anything else that roamed the woods. The great outdoors was where he felt at home, and hunting was a passion he carried with him throughout his life. Phil had a deep love for dogs and a heart for helping them. He ran a dog rescue, giving dogs a chance at a better life. He also had his beloved Beagles, who accompanied him on his hunting adventures, along with his pitties and Rottweilers, who were much more than pets—they were family. His love and compassion for his dogs were a true reflection of the special place they held in his heart. Above everything, Phil loved his children, his precious grandchildren and great-grandson.

Phil is survived by his parents, Paul Taylor and June Orwig; children, Brandon Taylor (Patience McCoy), Austin Taylor, Dalton (Alex) Stele and Zeb (Kimberly) Stele; precious grandchildren and one great-grandson; siblings, Blain Taylor and Ashley Taylor; his canine companion, Babe, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony “Tony” Taylor.

The Graveside Service for Phil will be Private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Defiance Church of Christ.

To leave a special message for Phil’s Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Grisier Funeral Home – Stryker is honored to serve the Taylor Family.