Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 12 Indictments

On May 17, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

ISRAEL A. RUEDA, age 25, of Chicago, IL, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about January 29, 2021, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 21CR63.

ISAIAH D. SOLOMON, age 22, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 8, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR55.

MIGUEL GARZA, age 18, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Attempted Murder. On or about April 6, 2021, he allegedly engaged in conduct that, if successful, would have resulted In the death of two people. 21CR53.

AUGUSTINE A. CHAPA, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and one count of Grand Theft. On or about April 16, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly stole a firearm from a motor vehicle that he allegedly operated without the owner’s consent. 21CR59.

DYLAN R. HALL, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about September 25, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR54.

JARED R. BAUMGARTNER, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Escape and one count of Criminal Damaging. On or about April 23, 2021, he allegedly escaped detention from law enforcement by allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor, allegedly causing a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another. 21CR62.

NICOLAS A. GILLILAND, age 18, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about April 19, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 21CR60.

NIKIA D. McCALL, JR., age 28, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person ls Present or Likely to be Present, one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Abduction. On or about May 9, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly, by threat or force, caused a family or household member to believe that he would cause her imminent physical harm by allegedly restraining her liberty. Lastly, he allegedly damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or protect any person or property from serious physical harm. 21CR57.

BARBARA A. GERKEN, age 56, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about May 4, 2021, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. 21CR58.

MOHAMED G. ALASAL, age 18, of Kendalville, IN, was Indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about April 20, 2021, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He also allegedly retained a firearm knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 21CR52.

CHARLES K. COFFELT, age 29, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about May 10, 2021, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR61.

SHED J. SMITH, age 40, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Falsification to Obtain a Concealed Handgun License. On or about May 12, 2021, he allegedly made a false statement in an application to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun. 21CR56.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.