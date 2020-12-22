Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 12 Indictments

On December 21, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

BRANDON M. COPE, age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 24, 2020, he allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with the intent to hold himself out to be the other person. 20CR133.

ANDREW L. DOMBROWSKI, age 33, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Violating a Protection Order and two counts of Burglary. On or about November 17, 2020, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him after previously being convicted of that offense. He also allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present to commit a criminal offense. 20CR130.

MASON D. HERZOG, age 19, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on two counts of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about November 15, 2020, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly caused serious physical harm to property owned by a governmental entity. Lastly, he also allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon. 20CR129.

JESSICA M. WILSON, age 19, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about November 14, 2020, she allegedly failed to appear for her pre—trial conference scheduled for November 14, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, as required by the terms of her personal recognizance bond. 20CR140.

RUTA STRAVINSKAITE, age 37, of Schaumburg, IL, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about November 27, 2020, she allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal to bring her vehicle to a stop allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 20CR139.

ERIC J. MAKULA, age 28, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft From an Elderly Person, one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 20, 2020, he allegedly stole money from an elderly person and allegedly used a credit card without the owner’s permission. He also allegedly possessed cocaine. 20CR137.

JAMES L. BROWN, age 36, of Ney, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about December 2, 2020, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 20CR131.

JEREMIAH N. JOHNSON, age 25, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about October 7, 2020, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 20CR138.

ZACHARIAH A. KLINE, age 32, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about December 6, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR132.

GABRIEL A. LOPEZ, age 27, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on three counts of Theft and two counts of Forgery. On or about May 13, 2020, he allegedly stole and forged checks. 2OCR134.

SAREEN R. TORRES, age 22, of Montgomery, IL, was indicted on three counts of Theft and two counts of Forgery. On or about May 13, 2020, she allegedly stole and forged checks. 20CR135.

HEIDI E. BATES, age 27, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about December 8, 2020, she allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation. 20CR136.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.