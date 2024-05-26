Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 14 Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – On May 20, 2024, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-JEFFERY L. BEYER, age 56, of Clinton, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about April 8, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain or exert control over the property of another without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent. 24CR69.

-JAMES L. HOWARD, age 71, of Hudson, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about April 8, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain or exert control over the property of another without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent. 24CR68.

-DUANE C. HYATT, age 47, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of Having Weapons while Under Disability. On or about April 22, 2024, he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause victim, a family or household member, to believe that the offender would cause imminent serious physical harm to the family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had been convicted of a felony offense of violence and when he had chronic alcoholism. 24CR65.

-JUSTIN R. PERDUE, age 35, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about May 1, 2024, he allegedly failed to appear for his Pre-Trial Hearing as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 24CR71.

-LAURIE A. ELEK, Age 45, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about December 24, 2023, through April 15, 2024 she allegedly did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over either the property or services by deception. 24CR76.

-JEREMY BORTON, age 46, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Tampering With Evidence. On or about May 2, 2024, he allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, attempt to make, present, or use any record, document, or thing, knowing it to be false and with purpose to mislead a public official who was or might have been engaged in such proceeding or Investigation, or with purpose to corrupt the outcome of any such proceeding or investigation. 24CR77.

-JOEY BROWN, age 48, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Register and two counts of Tampering with Records. On or about November 26, 2023, he allegedly did fail to register or send the notice of intent as required. On or about November 28, 2023, and on or about April 10, 2024, he allegedly did, knowing he had no privilege to do so, and with purpose to defraud or knowing he was facilitating a fraud, falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface, or mutilate a sex offender notice

form, and the notice form was kept by or belonged to a local, state, or federal governmental entity. 24CR75.

-LUIS OCHO HERNANDEZ, age 27, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Official Business, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Identity Fraud, and three counts of Tampering with Records. On or about April 19, 2024, through April 20, 2024, he allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the

performance of the public official’s lawful duties; allegedly did recklessly or by force, resist or interfere with a lawful arrest of himself or another; allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of Victim, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of Victim with intent to represent Victim’s personal identifying information as his own personal identifying information; and allegedly did, knowing he had no privilege to do so, and with purpose to defraud or knowing he was facilitating a fraud on society utter a social security card of another with an altered identification to match the social security number, knowing it to have been tampered with, and the writing, data, computer software, or record was kept by or belonged to a local, state, or federal governmental entity. 24CR64.

-THOMAS W. SKIVER, age 34, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking. On or about April 11, 2024, he allegedly by engaging in a pattern of conduct, did knowingly cause Victim to believe that he would cause physical harm to Victim or a family or household member of Victim or cause mental distress to Victim or a family or household member of Victim. 24CR73.

-JUSTIN L. STRONG, age 43, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about May S, 2024, he allegedly, did with purpose to deprive the Victim, of property or services knowingly obtain or exert control over either the property or services without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent. 24CR74.

-KAYLA E. WYSE, age 32, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 26, 2024, she allegedly obtained, possessed, or used Methamphetamine. 24CR70.

-NICHOLAS BARNETT, age 39, of Bronson, MI, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, one count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle, one count of OVI, one count of Disorderly Conduct, one count of Assault, and three counts of Motor Vehicle Offense. On or about May 14, 2024, through May 15, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, use, and/or transport a firearm when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism; he allegedly did operate any vehicle within this state, when at the time of the operation he had a concentration of two hundred dirty-eight thousandths of one gram or more by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of his urine; he allegedly did, while voluntarily intoxicated, engage in conduct or create a condition that presented a risk of physical harm to the offender or another, or to the property of another and the offender persisted in the disorderly conduct after reasonable warning or request to desist; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to medical staff; and he allegedly held a commercial driver’s license or commercial driver’s license temporary instruction permit or operated a motor vehicle for which a commercial driver’s license or permit was required and did drive a motor vehicle in violation of section 4511.19 of the Revised Code or a municipal 0VI ordinance as defined in section 4511.181 of the Revised Code, did refuse to submit to a test under section 4506.17 of the Revised Code, and did drive a commercial motor vehicle while having a measurable or detectable amount of alcohol in his blood, breath, or urine. 24CR67.

-MELANIE R. McCLOSKEY, age 42, of Swanton, 0H, was indicted on two counts of Identity Fraud. On or about December 14, 2023, she allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of Victim, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of Victim with intent to hold herself out to be Victim. 24CR72.

-WILLIAM F. JOSEPH, JR., age 33, of Wauseon, 0H, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 29, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 24CR66.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.