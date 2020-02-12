Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On February 10, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

MIRACLE A. HILL, age 26, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Cocaine. On or about August 2, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. 20CR21.

TYVEL D. BANKS, age 25, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Cocaine. On or about August 5, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine. 20CR19.

KAELA D. ICKES, age 29, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about January 17, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine and allegedly stole property from a Wauseon business. 20CR10.

JOHN H. BEACH, age 25, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about January 17, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR11.

CHRISTOPHER A. STEIN, age 39, of Columbus, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Breaking and Entering, one count of Theft of Drugs, one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and one count of Safecracking. On or about November 24, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole a dangerous drug and other items from an elderly person. He also allegedly entered or tampered with a safe, strongbox or vault. 20CR15.

COLTON C. BLANTON, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking In Marijuana and one count of corrupting Another with Drugs. On or about November 1, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also allegedly furnished a controlled substance to a juvenile. 20CR14.

ERIC J. COOPMAN, age 45, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about January 31, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR12.

ANDY L. SMART, age 19, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about February 3, 2020 he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR13.

PEDRO PEREZ, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Vandalism. On or about February 2, 2020, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to property owned by a government entity. 20CR16.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.