Swanton & Wauseon Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two Fulton County men were sentenced on February 11, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jacob L. Wadman, age 27, Swanton, previously pled guilty to Attempted Breaking and Entering. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Wadman attempted to trespass In an unoccupied structure in Swanton with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Wadman to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Wadman to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy group; and obtain a GED. Mr. Wadman received credit for six days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Wadman serving 180 days in jail.

Tyler Waidelich, 33, of 18259 State Route 2, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Theft and two counts of Forgery. He stole blank checks and forged them.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Waidelich to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, pay restitution of $3,259 to the victim, and serve 90 days in CCNO, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Waidelich spending 11 months in prison for Theft, and 11 months in prison for each count of Forgery. Said counts for Forgery are to be served concurrently with one another, and consecutive with 11 months for Theft, for a total prison term of 22 months.