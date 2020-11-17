Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Six Indictments

On November 16, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

RODNEY P. WILLIAMS, age 45, of Camden, NJ, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about September 14, 2020, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 20CR124.

TYLER E. SMITH, age 44, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about September 29, 2020 to October 20, 2020, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide a written notice of change of address to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. 20CR125.

DAVID A. DOMINIQUE, age 50, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about October 29, 2020, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 20CR126.

NATHAN L. WHITEHEAD, age 31, of Pettisville, OH, was indicted on one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about November 1, 2020, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him after previously being convicted of that offense. 20CR128.

RICHARD L. TYSON, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about March 17, 2020, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide a written notice of change of address to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. 20CR123.

LAVON E. HERSCHBERGER, age 46, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Theft. On or about May 12, 2010 to October 23, 2020, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000. 20CR127.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.