Ricky “Rick” Whaley (1950-2020)

Ricky L. “Rick” Whaley, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1950 to Jim and Sue (Vincent) Whaley in Morenci, MI.

Rick was a graduate of Wauseon High School and throughout most of his life worked in the auto industry as a body man and auto glass repairman. He retired from Clear View Auto Glass and also worked for Magic Auto Glass.

Rick was methodical, passionate and talented when it came to working on cars and building radio control cars with his son. Many memories were made building these cars and taking the end product to races. He enjoyed woodworking, camping with family and the simple life including his golf-cart rides through the neighborhood.

He is survived by his son, Gerald “Bud” (Samantha) Whaley; step-daughters, Victoria (Darren) Hickman and Kandi Gruber; grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Alexander, Joshua, Destany and Damien; canine companion, Missy and nephews, Neil and Tony Balser. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pamela Sue (Price) Whaley and sister, Susanne Wreckerly.

At Rick’s request there will be no visitation or service. Online condolences may be offered to the Whaley family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.