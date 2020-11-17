Judie Hauer (1946-2020)

Our beloved Judie Lynn Hauer, age 73, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at Montpelier Hospital from complications with COVID-19 following cardiac arrest on Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. She was born to Fred and Ruth Murk. She married David Hauer on Aug. 29, 1981, and he survives.

She loved attending her church at Lakeview United Brethren in Camden, Michigan. She worked at Universal in Pioneer, Ohio, then Holiday Inn/Ramada. She also attended and was custodian at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Ohio. She loved and consumed herself with her family and friends.

She was the richest person we knew because of the love she had with God. She shared her treasure with everyone she met. She had love, empathy and the desire to help out others. Also, she taught us forgiveness and understanding. She was greatly loved and we were very blessed to share a life with her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Joe Nickloy of Pioneer, Ohio, and daughters, Deia (James) Hutchinson of Montpelier, Ohio and Joan (Gene) Rupp of Defiance, Ohio. She had 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In our family, it’s “once family, always family.” We had no “steps.” So in listing her surviving family, know that she loved each and every one of you; There are too many to mention.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be a drive-by memorial service at the Gillett Building at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 21, 1-5 p.m., or so. Later on there will be a pending memorial service held at Lakeview United Brethren in Camden, Michigan. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.