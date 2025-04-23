Fulton County Grand Jury Releases Indictments In Drug, Theft, & Assault Cases

PRESS RELEASE – On April 21, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-CORY L. ROYER, age 53, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about March 18, 2025, he allegedly did fail to appear for a Sentencing Hearing as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR46.

-JONATHAN R. HARRISON, age 39, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 8, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine. 25CR61.

RONALD K. GILLEN, age 57, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images and two counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about March 17, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly disseminate an image of another person when the person in the image was eighteen years of age or older, the person in the image could be identified from the image itself or from information displayed in connection with the image and Ronald Kenneth Gillen supplied the identifying information; the person in the image was in a state of nudity or was engaged in a sexual act; the image was disseminated without consent from the person in the image; and the image was disseminated with intent to harm the person in the image. On or about March 17, 2025, he allegedly did recklessly violate the terms of a protection order. 25CR63.

-MONICA R. CREAMER, age 46, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about March 14, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR23.

-JOSEPH R. SCHLOSSER, age 26, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about January 1, 2024, through March 5, 2025, he allegedly did, with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over either the property or services by deception. 25CR53.

-KALOB R. DANIELS, age 26, of Ypsilanti, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about March 20, 2025, he allegedly did fail to appear for a Pre-Trial Hearing as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR48.

-DAVID COTTER, age 33, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on eight counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about September 1, 2022, through October 5, 2024, he allegedly did abandon or fail to provide support as established by a court order to Victim 1 and Victim 2, whom, by court order or decree, David Cotter was legally obligated to support. 25CR66.

-ANDREW F. BOWERMAN, age 51, of Deshler, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Theft. On or about December 22, 2024, he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in the unoccupied structure of another, with the purpose to commit any theft offense; and he allegedly did knowingly steal a control panel for project lifts from another. 25CR57.

-BRUCE J. RUDOLPH, III, age 44, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about September 2, 2024, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 25CR44.

-TREVER A. ROSENE, age 27, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Felonious Assault, two counts of Menacing by Stalking, one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about March 10, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3 by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance; he allegedly by engaging in a pattern of conduct, did knowingly cause Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3 to believe that Trever Allen Rosene would cause physical harm to Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3 or a family or household member of Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3 or cause mental distress to Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3 or a family or household member of Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3; he allegedly did knowingly discharge a firearm while in or on a motor vehicle; and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he was under indictment for or had been convicted of a felony offense involving the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution, or trafficking in any drug of abuse. 25CR67.

-RUSTY L. THOMPSON, age 45, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about March 29, 2025, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 25CR38.

-TIMOTHY E. DULIN HOCKADAY. JR., age 40, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Arson Registration Violation. On or about February 18, 2025, he allegedly, being an arson offender who had received notice of a duty to register, failed to register or re-register as required. 25CR59.

-ANDRIU RODRIGO GONZALEZ MORALES, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about March 29, 2025, through March 30, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Cocaine. 25CR54.

-CARL G. DAUWALTER, age 19, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on four counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. On or about November 15, 2024, through November 16, 2024, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, publish, solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality.

On or about February 26, 2025, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality. 25CR42.

-RANDY KEEFER, age 29, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 7, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR40.

-NOAH D. SAUNDERS, age 25, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about May 23, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine. 25CR43.

-BRADLEY A. PEREZ, age 34, of Holland, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 29, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Oxycodone and Clonazepam. 25CR62.

-RICHARD L. GREENE, age 31, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, two counts of Strangulation, and one count of Attempted Disrupting Public Services. On or about April 6, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm by means of strangulation or suffocation to a family or household member.

On or about April 11, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm by means of strangulation or suffocation to a family or household member; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, attempt to substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue personnel, emergency medical services personnel, or emergency facility personnel to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. 25CR41.

-GREGORY T. MULL, age 61, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of OVI and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about April 13, 2025, he allegedly did operate any vehicle within this state, when at the time of the operation he was under the influence of alcohol; and he allegedly did knowingly transport or have a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle when he was under the influence of alcohol. 25CR58.

-TYLER R. WAIDELICH, age 39, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Drugs. On or about January 12, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly sell or offer to sell Buprenorphine. 25CR60.

-GREGORY J. GOLDSMITH, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Strangulation, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 1, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a household or family member by means of strangulation or suffocation; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, interrupt or impair telephone services being used for public service or emergency communications. 25CR39.

-NICHOLAS L. HARTRICK, age 25, of Cleveland, OH, was indicted on one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, and one count of Attempted Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. On or about October 1, 2024, through October 12, 2024, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, advertise for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, disseminate, exhibit, deliver, display, present, rent, or provide obscene material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality; and he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, attempt to buy, procure, possess, or control obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants. 25CR45.

-MARY R. COX, age 51, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about April 16, 2025, she allegedly did fail to appear for an Arraignment on PV Hearing as required, after having been released on her own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR49.

-JANESSA I. HUTSON, age 35, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of OVI- Refusal with Prior. On or about April 14, 2025, she allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring her motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender was a proximate cause of serious physical harm to persons or property; she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine; and she allegedly did knowingly operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and subsequent to being arrested for operating the vehicle, being asked by a law enforcement officer to submit to a chemical test or tests, and being advised by the officer of the consequences of her refusal or submission to the test or tests, refused to submit to the test or tests, while having been previously convicted of OVI. 25CR55.

-JEREMIAH N. MIMS, age 18, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles. On or about January 13, 2025, through January 30, 2025, he allegedly did recklessly sell, deliver, furnish, disseminate, provide, exhibit, rent, or present to a juvenile any material or performance that is obscene and harmful to juveniles with Jeremiah N. Mims having knowledge of the character or content of said material or performance. 25CR47.

-OWEN P. KING, age 25, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on four counts of Importuning, eight counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, one count of Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, and five counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

On or about January 1, 2025, through March 17, 2025, he allegedly did solicit victim by means of a telecommunications device to engage in sexual activity with Owen P. King who was eighteen years of age or older and victim was thirteen years of age or older but less than sixteen years of age; he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, direct, produce, buy, procure, possess, or control an obscene performance and obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants; and he allegedly did recklessly sell, deliver, furnish, disseminate, provide, exhibit, rent, or present to a juvenile material or performance that is obscene with Owen P. King having knowledge of the character or content of said material or performance. 25CR65.

-GREGORY J. GOLDSMITH, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense. On or about April 13, 2025, he allegedly did by complicity trespass on the land or premises of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony; and he allegedly did act with the kind of culpability required for the commission of an offense and did solicit or procure another to commit the offense of Breaking and Entering. 25CR51.

-ALICIA E. SUTTON, age 29, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about April 13, 2025, she allegedly did trespass on the land or premises of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony. 25CR50.

-LAURIE A. ELEK, age 46, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about April 13, 2025, she allegedly did trespass on the land or premises of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony. 25CR56.

-FRANK W. SMALLMAN, IV, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about April 13, 2025, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony. 25CR52.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.