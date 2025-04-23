Swanton’s Hallett Avenue Construction Update: Northbound Lane Closure Starts April 24

PRESS RELEASE – The Village of Swanton has announced an important update regarding the ongoing construction on Hallett Avenue.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, at approximately 12:00 Noon, traffic on Hallett Avenue will be restricted to southbound only. The northbound lane will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Residents and businesses are advised of the following:

Access to driveways and properties will remain open.

Mail delivery services will continue without any interruptions.

Trash and recycling collection will proceed as scheduled.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed during the week of May 14. “We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work to complete this improvement,” said Shannon Shulters, Village Administrator.

For questions or concerns, residents may contact Shannon Shulters directly at:

Office: 826.0701

826.0701 Cell: 583.0616

The Village of Swanton thanks everyone for their understanding during this time of progress.