Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 11 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – On October 20, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

–Esmundo M. Guerra, age 31, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 6, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine. 25CR140.

-Levi T. Jackson, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 25, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess or use Methamphetamine, Psilocyn, and Oxycodone. 25CR139.

-Jesse J. Brown, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address.

On or about September 25, 2025, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. On or about August 15, 2025, through September 4, 2025, he allegedly did fail to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required. 25CR131.

-Zackary S. Tressler, age 40, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Unauthorized Use of Property, and one count of Telecommunications Harassment. On or about October 4, 2025, he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause Victim 1, a family or household member, to believe that the offender would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 1, a family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a cell phone of Victim 1 without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent; and he allegedly did knowingly make or cause to be made a telecommunication, or knowingly permit a telecommunication to be made from a telecommunications device under the person’s control, to another, and the caller made the telecommunication with purpose to harass, intimidate, or abuse a person at the premises to which the telecommunication was made, whether or not actual communication took place between the caller and a recipient. On or about October 8, 2025, he allegedly did recklessly violate the terms of a protection order issued. 25CR133.

-Jamie R. Suber, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Justice and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about September 25, 2025, she allegedly did, with purpose to hinder the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for a crime or to assist another to benefit from the commission of a crime, provide the other person with money, transportation, a weapon, a disguise, or other means of avoiding discovery or apprehension; and she allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the performance of the public official’s lawful duties. 25CR136.

-Amy S. Mathers, age 51, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 30, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly use, or possess with purpose to use, drug paraphernalia; and she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Cocaine. 25CR138.

-Tina M. Vitek, age 64, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 30, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly use, or possess with purpose to use, drug paraphernalia; and she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Cocaine. 25CR137.

–Richard D. Russell. Jr., age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Arson, one count of Attempted Arson, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapons. On or about September 17, 2025, he allegedly did by means of fire or explosion knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to any park, preserve, wildlands, brush-covered land, cut-over land, forest, timberland, greenlands, woods, or similar real property that is owned or controlled by Victim without the victim’s consent; he allegedly did, by means of fire or explosion, knowingly cause, or create a substantial risk of, physical harm to a structure that was not an occupied structure and that was in or on a park, preserve, wildland, brush-covered land, cut-over land, forest, timberland, greenland, woods, or similar real property that was owned or controlled by another person, the state, or a political subdivision; he allegedly did, by means of fire or explosion, knowingly attempt to cause, or create a substantial risk of, physical harm to a structure that was not an occupied structure and that was in or on a park, preserve, wildland, brush-covered land, cut-over land, forest, timberland, greenland, woods, or similar real property that was owned or controlled by another person, the state, or a political subdivision; he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to property that was owned, leased, or controlled by a governmental entity; and he allegedly did knowingly carry or have concealed on his person or concealed ready at hand a deadly weapon other than a handgun, a knife. 25CR128.

-Aeneas S. Frost, age 22, Homeless, was indicted on two counts of Robbery, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapons, one count of Assault, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about September 20, 2025, he allegedly did, in attempting or committing a theft offense upon Victim 3 or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense, have a deadly weapon and use or threaten the immediate use of force against Victim 1 and 2; he allegedly did knowingly carry or have concealed on his person or concealed ready at hand a deadly weapon other than a handgun, knives; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 2; and he allegedly did receive, retain, or dispose of motor vehicle, the property of Victim 4, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the property had been obtained through commission of a theft offense and the property involved was a motor vehicle. 25CR130.

–Rafeal E. Vasquez, II, age 27, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Rape, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Assault, one count of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of Abduction. On or about September 28, 2025, through October 8, 2025, he allegedly did engage in sexual conduct with Victim when Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force. On or about August 31, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to the Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

On or about August 31, 2025, through September 11, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm and did cause serious physical harm to Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation; and he allegedly by engaging in a pattern of conduct, did knowingly cause Victim to believe that Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II would cause physical harm to Victim or a family or household member of Victim or cause mental distress to Victim or a family or household member of Victim, and the offender made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim.

On or about October 8, 2025, he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of Victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; he allegedly did engage in sexual conduct with Victim when Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force; and he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim. 25CR141.

-Benjamin Molina Monterroza, age 58, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Driving in Marked Lanes or Continuous Lines of Traffic, one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle or Motorcycle Without a Valid License, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Resisting Arrest.

On or about October 16, 2025, he allegedly did, when a roadway had been divided into two or more clearly marked lanes for traffic, or within a municipal corporation traffic was lawfully moving in two or more substantially continuous lines in the same direction, fail to drive a vehicle as nearly as was practicable, entirely within a single lane or line of traffic; he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle on a public road or highway without a valid driver’s license; he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the performance of the public official’s lawful duties; and he allegedly did recklessly or by force, resist or interfere with a lawful arrest of himself or another. 25CR135.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.