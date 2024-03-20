Brock Homier Steps Down After Three Seasons As Bryan Boys Basketball Head Coach

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN – Head boys basketball coach Brock Homier has stepped down after three seasons of leading the Golden Bears according to a press release from Bryan City Schools.

During his time, Homier’s teams went 13-55 overall but were unable to break through with a win in the NWOAL (0-21).

“I want to thank Bryan City Schools for allowing me to be the leader of the boys basketball program for the past three years”, Homier began in the press release.

“The Bryan community is outstanding, and we did our best to make them proud. I was blessed with the opportunity to interact with and coach incredible young men.”

“As my family has grown in the past three years, I’ve found it very challenging to balance being a present father and husband along with being 100 percent committed to our basketball program. I am very proud of the progress that Bryan boys’ basketball has made in these three years”, he continued.

“The future of program is bright, and I wish nothing but success to all involved moving forward. I am grateful to my assistant coaches and staff and want to thank them for everything they did for our student-athletes.”

“We did things the right way and created a lot of memories, but now is the right time for me to step aside and focus my attention on my family”, he closed.