Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Eleven Indictments

On April 17, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-Joseph K. Dollarhide, age 40, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on nine counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, he allegedly failed to provide support as established by a court order. 23CR38.

-Michaela R. Spencer. age 28, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of a FentanyI – Related Compound. On or about December 8, 2022, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and a combination of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Heroin. 23CR39.

-Abi A. Derefaka, age 33, of Fort Wayne, IN, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about April 6, 2023, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 23CR40.

-Michael W. Krause, age 41, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 23, 2023, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 23CR46.

-Larry R. Clark, age 70, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Marijuana. On or about February 17, 2022, he allegedly sold or offered to sell Marijuana, and the amount of the drug Involved equaled or exceeded 200 grams but was less than 1,000 grams. 23CR45.

-Andy L. Smart, age 22, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about March 11, 2023, he allegedly possessed Cocaine and allegedly resisted or interfered with the lawful arrest of himself or another. 23CR41.

-David E. Powers, age 42, of Waldron, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about March 30, 2023, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference scheduled in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 23CR42.

-Baylor L. Barnum, age 21, of Louisville, KY, was indicted on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter, two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of Vehicular Assault, and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. On or about October 13, 2022, he allegedly caused the death of another while operating a motor vehicle as a result of committing a violation of any provision of Title 45 of the Revised Code. He also allegedly recklessly caused the death of another while operating a motor vehicle and

allegedly as the proximate result of committing a violation of ORC 4511.19. He also allegedly recklessly caused serious physical harm to another while operating a motor vehicle and allegedly as the proximate result of committing a violation of UPC 4511.19. 23CR43.

-Jonathan S. Herbein, age 33, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about April 5, 2023, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and the said Jonathan S. Herbein has previously pleaded guilty to or been convicted of two or more offenses of violence when the victim was a family or household member. 23CR36.

-Justin D. Luna, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was Indicted on one count of Possession of a FentanyI-Related Compound. On or about January 17, 2023, he allegedly possessed a combination of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Heroin. 23CR44.

-Christopher A. Bird, age 38, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, two counts of Aggravated Menacing, three counts of Felonious Assault, and one count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation. On or about April 6, 2023, he allegedly by threat or force caused a family or household member to believe he would cause imminent physical harm to them. He also allegedly

cased two others to believe he would cause physical harm to them or their property. He also allegedly cased or attempted to cause physical harm to others by means of a deadly weapon. He also allegedly discharged a firearm at or into an occupied structure. 23CR37.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.