Fulton County Health Center has been named a First Runner-Up in Healthy Horizons’ 9th Annual National Breastfeeding Month Lactation Room Contest, earning a lactation room upgrade package for its workplace.

The prize includes several items designed to enhance the experience and support available to breastfeeding mothers, including a reclining lactation room chair, a hospital-strength Spectra breast pump, breast milk shipping and transportation supplies, lactation room resources, and additional funds for furniture and décor.

The health center said the recognition is a great opportunity to further improve the resources it offers to its employees and support working parents who are balancing the demands of returning to work while continuing their breastfeeding journey.

The health center is proud to have been recognized through the contest and appreciates Healthy Horizons for its commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and working families.

Jordan Lemley, director of marketing at Fulton County Health Center, said the health center plans to share more once the room is set up. More information about the contest and past winners is available at www.healthyhorizons.com/blogs/blog/lactation-room-contest.

— Information Provided

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