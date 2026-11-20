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Ron Grime, 74, Retired From City Of Wauseon Some people leave behind more than memories. They leave behind a legacy of love, kindness, hard work, and a lifetime of making a difference in the lives of others. He was one of those people. A devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, uncle and dear friend, he was a truly good man whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graduate of Pettisville High School, Ron began his working career at Sauder Woodworking shortly after graduation. His strong work ethic and dedication carried him throughout his life. He worked for ODOT beginning in 1973, Clinton Township for 15 years, and the City of Wauseon from 1984 until 2003. Even after retirement, he wasn’t quite ready to hang up his work boots and spent some additional time working for Banister Excavating. Hard work was simply part of who he was.

More than anything, he was a family man. He loved his family deeply and showed that love through his actions, his loyalty, and his unwavering devotion. He spent many years lovingly caring for his wife, Nancy, a testament to his commitment, compassion, and the depth of his love. He was the kind of man who didn’t hesitate to lend a hand, and he was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed it. You could count on him.

Ron found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed working, playing cards, the occasional gambling trip, spending time with friends, and taking pride in caring for his home, yard and family.

He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generous spirit, dedication to his family, and the quiet ways he showed how much he cared. He may not have needed grand gestures to show his love; his actions spoke for themselves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Lucille Grime; his beloved wife, Nancy Grime; his daughter, Heidi Grime; his brother, James Grime; and his sister, Patricia Baumgartner.

He leaves behind two sisters, Diane (Joel) Michael and Pamela Grime; his grandchildren, Joel Reinking, Koelton Fenton, and Lynlee (MacKenzie) Reinking; his great-grandson, Titan Booher; along with many other loved ones and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Though saying goodbye is never easy, the impact of his life will never be forgotten. The lessons he taught through hard work, kindness, devotion, and always being willing to help others will live on in the family he loved and the many lives he touched.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Wauseon American Legion Post #265.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his memory to Fulton County Special Olympics.

The obituary for Ronald was lovingly prepared by his family.