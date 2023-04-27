Fulton County Health Department Adding Addition To Existing Building

HEALTH DEPARTMENT … The Fulton County Health Department is planning to build an addition onto their current building. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Health Department is planning on having an addition built on to the existing building located in Wauseon.

The original building was erected in 1994 and is therefore having space issues. Health Commissioner Kim Cupp explained that there are more programs and staff members working in the building now then there were in 1994.