EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Port Authority Expresses Interest In Partnering With Village

By: Daniel Cooley
The April 24 Edon village council meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Five of the six council members, David Loughborough, Brook Morris, Brandon Thiel, Lee Lawrence and Dan Ankney, were in attendance.
In the first order of business, council approved the meeting minutes of the previous March meeting.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.