Fulton County Health Department Provides Tips To Stay Health During This Year’s County Fair

Wauseon, OH: The Fulton County Fair is upon us and we, Fulton County Board of Health (County Health Department) and Fulton County Health Center (hospital) in collaboration with the Fulton County Fair Board, want you to be informed as you make decisions concerning this year’s fair and other large crowd events.

The Fulton County Health Department has been reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio, including Fulton County. The concern is real.

The following is known about the Delta variant: It has been identified in Fulton County and is now the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio. The Delta variant is more contagious than previous variants.

It affects all ages including younger people (ages <50). The Delta variant has double the risk of hospitalization than the variant spreading last winter. It is a real threat to unvaccinated residents.

Data demonstrates that the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and continue to be effective against the Delta variant. However, vaccines do not provide perfect 100% protection and some vaccinated people can get the Delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious.

Fulton County is currently at HIGH risk of community transmission. More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The daily rating of high or substantial is expected until the current surge in cases declines.

If you plan to go to the Fair, particularly if you are unvaccinated or immunocompromised due to age or illness, consider: Going to the Fair at times when the crowds are smaller and you are able to maintain distance between yourself and others.

Spend time at displays and events that are outside or in well ventilated spaces as much as possible. Avoid crowded buildings or areas. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others when possible. Consider wearing a mask.

Masks are not required at the fair, however are welcomed. Wearing a properly fitted mask for respiratory protection over nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status provides another level of protection. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer frequently. Stay home if you are ill.

As in the past, the Fair Board will be providing the following: wash stations at every animal barn; hand sanitizer and wipes in high touch areas to wipe things down throughout the day (ticket office, fair office, merchant/vendor office and each admission gate); a cleaning crew dedicated to cleaning the restrooms and drinking fountains; a cleaning crew dedicated to cleaning off the picnic tables in the Hallet Pavilion and tables under the tent behind Biddle Building.

In addition, each of the food vendors are aware of the cleaning practices needed to provide a clean and safe environment. Every licensed food stand is inspected by the Health Department prior to opening day of the Fair.

A full Fulton County Fair event schedule can be found at https://fultoncountyfair.com/fair-information/daily-fair-schedule-hours/

For current COVID-19 information, please visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com and the health department Facebook and Twitter platforms. Additional statewide information is available at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.