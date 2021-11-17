Fulton County Humane Society Creates GoFundMe Page

ADOPTION … A Fulton County Humane Society volunteer holds Klarissa the cat, who is currently still up for adoption.

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Humane Society has created a GoFundMe page to help with purchasing a new building.

As previously reported by The Village Reporter, the Humane Society has been given notice to leave the premises of their current building by November 30th.

The GoFundMe page was created on Sunday, November 14th and has a goal of $200,000. The page states, “We have a property in mind that will allow for expansion and the addition of new, much-needed programs for our county. But we need help with additional funds.”

As of Tuesday, November 16th an offer that was placed on a building just outside Wauseon has been turned down. The team of volunteers are still working tirelessly to try and find a building suitable for the animal’s needs. The Humane Society is asking for any help possible in order to keep animals in the county safe and protected in their new home.

If you would like to help foster or adopt an animal before the shelter closes you can let them know at fultonohiohumane@gmail.com.

The organizations GoFundMe page can also be found by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fchs-building

At time of this writing the page has already collected $12,050 from 196 people. More donations are also appreciated and greatly needed.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com