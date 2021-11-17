Carolyn Nafziger (1946-2021)

Carolyn J. Nafziger of Pioneer, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 14, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

She was born on June 16, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, to Wendell and Bernedine (Eagle) Gearig.

Carolyn is survived by four children, Rebecca (Scott) Wiley of Hillsdale, Michigan, Ricky (Susie) Nafziger of Angola, Indiana, Dr. Randy (Carrie) Nafziger of Archbold, Ohio, and Roxanna (Cory) Champion of Hillsdale, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Katherine (Joseph), Trayton (Abigail), Trevyn, Jayden, Jacksyn, Brock, Caleb, Zachary, Andrew and Benjamin; and one brother, W. Allan (Mary) Gearig.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; and her husband, Mervin.

Carolyn was a member of the Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She regularly attended and supported the Gospel Barn in Hillsdale and was also a church secretary for over 30 years at New Hope Church and Litchfield United Methodist Church.

A funeral service to honor her life will be held at Lake View United Brethren Church (4616 E. Territorial Road, Camden, MI 49232) on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Gospel Barn.