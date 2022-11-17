Fulton County Initiates Welcome Back Home Program

Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) wants to welcome back home people that have graduated from area high schools that live and work elsewhere.

Parents and grandparents, during the holiday season, this is your chance to talk with your loved ones about the opportunity to relocate closer to home.

FCEDC staff members will be proactively reaching out to recent high school graduates from the seven county school districts (Wauseon, Archbold, Delta, Pettisville, Fayette, Evergreen, & Swanton) that may have left for higher education and career opportunities, back home to go northwest Ohio by supporting efforts to find a good job and by supporting efforts to find housing and other necessary amenities like childcare and schooling.

Initial contact with recent graduates from the FCEDC will be made on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Those who respond that they are interested in considering career opportunities in and around Fulton County will be contacted by email or phone to discuss current opportunities and FCEDC staff will seek out employers that may consider candidates with the skills, education and work experience the candidate brings to the table.

People interested in returning back home can reach out to the FCEDC as well by calling (419) 337-9270 or emailing Ellie Oyer at ellie@fcedc-ohio.com.

For Information Please Contact: Ellie Oyer or Matt Gilroy ellie@fcedc-ohio.com | matt@fcedc-ohio.com 419-337-9270.