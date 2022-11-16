MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Updating Christmas Light Displays

FINANCIAL … Finance Director, Nikki Uribes is pictured presenting Montpelier Village Council with the October Income Tax Report. Also pictured are members, Kevin Motter and Chris Kannel. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Montpelier Village Council held their meeting on November 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Montpelier Police Department.

Mayor Steve Yagelski began the meeting with a call to order followed by Clerk of Council, Jessica Apple, calling the roll of members. All in attendance stood for a moment of silence before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.