Fulton County Jaguars Sending Athletes To 2022 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) The Fulton County Jaguars have selected 17 athletes to represent the organization at the 2022 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games- the first in three years since the start of the pandemic.

The team includes from Archbold: Nick Denn, Andy Dietz, Tim Rettig, Nathan Schaefer, and Nick Weigand. From Delta: Erich Beltz, Phil Bartus, Jason Fields, and Hannah Shotwell. From Wauseon: Brad Damman, Mary Delphous, Ben Clausen, Jason Pfund, Dillon Hayward, Danni Smith, Maylynn Sterrett, and Roger Wolfram.

Coaches include: Celia Wilson, Taylor Hartman, Kylie Plotts, Annette Shotwell, Anna Norris, Melissa Waidelich, Isaiah Kincaid, and Thelma Sharp.

These athletes will compete in the largest state annual event: Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games, a year-round training and competition program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Games, held June 24th-26th at the Ohio State University in Columbus, will feature competition for more than 3,000 competitors from across the state.

Be a part of sending the Jaguars off to Columbus on Friday June 24th! The Jaguars will be leaving Wauseon via police/fire escort from Triangular Processing at approximately 8:00am.

They will be traveling down Linfoot to Fulton, Leggett, and then south on Shoop out of town. They would love to see the community downtown lining the streets! Good luck, Jaguars!