Pioneer Black 8U Girls Claim Softball Championship

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 20, 2022

News Article Views: 246

CHAMPS … Pioneer Black 8U Girls took home the championship win after defeating West Unity Gray 11-6. Pictured above are (front row): Mary McKinnon, Liddie Halliwill, Kinley Dietsch, Allison Zuver. Middle row: Emma Brummett, Callie Moreland, Makayla McElroy, Avery Houk, Brinley Sentel, Alaina Duvendack, Kendall Moreland, Kensington Creek. Back row coaches: Kamilla Houk, Mark Moreland, Seth Duvendack, and Justin Houk. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Pioneer Black 8U Girls Claim Softball Championship"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*