Pioneer Black 8U Girls Claim Softball Championship

CHAMPS … Pioneer Black 8U Girls took home the championship win after defeating West Unity Gray 11-6. Pictured above are (front row): Mary McKinnon, Liddie Halliwill, Kinley Dietsch, Allison Zuver. Middle row: Emma Brummett, Callie Moreland, Makayla McElroy, Avery Houk, Brinley Sentel, Alaina Duvendack, Kendall Moreland, Kensington Creek. Back row coaches: Kamilla Houk, Mark Moreland, Seth Duvendack, and Justin Houk. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
