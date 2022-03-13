FULTON COUNTY JH QUIZ TOURNAMENT: Pettisville JV & Varsity Crowned Team Champions

Facebook

The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held yesterday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Over eighty students in grades six through eight participated in the Junior Varsity and Varsity double-elimination event.

Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.

For the second year in a row, Pettisville was crowned both the Junior Varsity and Varsity team champions. The Varsity team remained undefeated during their respective rounds and battled it out with Delta for the win.

The final score was 22-9. Wauseon was runners-up to Pettisville in the Junior Varsity bracket with a final score of 16-12.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Pettisville also took home the travelling trophy for their Varsity win to display in their building for the next school year.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Moderators were Ashley Ensign, Alison Luderman and Jane Myers, all from the NwOESC.

PETTISVILLE VARSITY TEAM … Pictured from left: Ryan Bishop, Gavin Sifuentes, Caroline Sterken, Anneka Wesche, Genevieve Heising. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

PETTISVILLE JV TEAM … Back row from left: Rylee Brevard, Caleb Lako, Kayden Dominique, Josh Morris, Sophie Beltz, Kinsey Yoder, Coach Andy Switzer. Middle from left: Zeb Shaw, Alyssa VanDenBerghe, Evan Price, Kali Delgado. Sitting from left: Darrah Shaw, Kendall Vickery.