Fulton County Jury Finds Delta Man Guilty Of Failure To Appear

On October 13, 2020, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found David A. Connin, age 35, of Delta, OH, guilty of two counts of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond, both felonies of the fourth degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Connin on two counts of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond, for failing to appear for his sentencing hearings which were scheduled for April 21, 2020 and April 23, 2020, while he was on O.R. Bond.

The jury of 6 men and 6 women deliberated approximately 15 minutes before returning their guilty verdicts. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and Mr. Connin was represented by Toledo attorney, Sarah Anjum.

Mr. Connin‘s bond was immediately revoked and he was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to await a pre-sentence investigation and report ordered by the Court. A sentencing date has not yet been set.