Michael Conti (1951-2020)

Michael Conti, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Michael retired from ARO/Ingersoll Rand with 33 years of service.

He was a Mechanical Engineer and Engineering Manager. He received a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State University and an Executive MBA from Purdue University. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Cruisin’ Knights Car Club, where he was active in the weekly cruise-ins around the square in Bryan.

Michael Conti was born on November 4, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Louis and Louise K. (Siloac) Conti. He married Debra Ann Psurny on April 23, 1971, in Bryan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Rebeca (Victoria Grayless) Conti, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Cotter J. and Sophie K. Smith, of Perrysburg; son-in-law, Craig Smith, of Perrysburg; and brothers, Chuck Conti, of Cleburne, Texas, and Chris (Nancy) Conti, of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Angela Conti-Smith.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., followed by recitation of the Rosary, in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating, followed by military honors conducted by Bryan American Legion VFW Joint Honor Guard and the United States Military Honor Guard. Private interment will take place at a later date in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice.