Fulton County Jury Finds Fayette Man Guilty Of Tampering With Evidence

On June 23, 2021, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found David A. Dominique, age 51, of Fayette, OH, guilty of Tampering With Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Dominique for the October 29, 2020 offense when he did knowingly use fake urine during a probation drug screen.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated approximately 45 minutes before returning their guilty verdict. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and Mr. Dominique was represented by Toledo attorney, Sarah Anjum.

Mr. Dominique‘s O.R. bond was immediately revoked, and a $25,000/no 10% bond was ordered. He was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to await a pre-sentence investigation and report ordered by the Court. A sentencing date has not yet been set.