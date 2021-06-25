James “Jim” Raker (1946-2021)

James (Jim) Norman Raker, 74, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, with Dar, Brian, and Sara by his side. He was born in Wauseon on Oct. 12, 1946, to the late Clyde Norman Raker and Florence (Hines) Raker. He married Darlene (Rose, Cox) Raker, his loving wife of 25 years, and she survives.

Jim attended Wauseon School, first grade through his junior year of high school, and graduated from Celina High School in 1965. Jim was a veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War, Oct. 1966-68.

After returning home August 1968, Jim worked as a barber, and was also employed at a local phone company. It was at this time that Jim offered and accepted a position in sales with Service Beauty Supply in Greenville, Ohio, in 1970.

Even though the family-owned business has since changed hands, and is now part of Beauty Systems Group, Jim continued full-time employment. Upon Jim’s retirement in December 2016, he continued to provide services to 86 salons, countless stylists, driving approximately 900 miles a week for over 47 years.

Some of his favorite pastimes were spending time working on various projects in his woodworking shop, around his home, and helping Brian and Sara with whatever projects they may have had.

Jim absolutely loved spending time with family and friends. He was always ready to attend a variety of festivals, county fairs, (especially Darke County), traveling anywhere local, as well as around the U.S. and abroad.

Jim was an avid Valley View Spartan, Ohio State Buckeye, and Cincinnati Bengal football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and being involved in all of their various sport activities.

Jim was known for his gift of “Helps” and love for projects. Jim loved his church and, after retiring, he spent a lot of time at the church serving and volunteering. Jim loved working alongside Pastor Ricky King, Randy King, Tom Brady, and others at First Church of God as they tackled numerous projects.

Jim is also survived by his stepson, Brian (Sara) Cox; grandsons, Cameron and Hudson Cox, who affectionately knew him as “Poppi”; his biological children, Scott Raker and Tara Florian; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Donna Napier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Delinda Sorrell; brothers, Don (Pat) Raker and Dick (Linda) Raker; sisters, Shirley (Burl) Sager, Betty (Bill) Hinkle, Pat (Joe) Gype, and Carol (Mick) Staugler; and many beloved nieces and nephews, family, church family, and special friends, countless clients, and a special beloved group of friends, who call themselves the “POP TOPS.”

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joe (Pat) Gype; niece, Chelsey Grisier; sister-in-law, Shirley (Dick) Raker; sister, Dianne; and brother-in-law, Jeff Baxter.

A Celebration of a “Well Lived Life” will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, Ohio, with Pastor Brandon Holbrook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the church.

If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the Germantown First Church of God in Jim Raker’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, Ohio.

