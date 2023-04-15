One Person Killed In Three Commercial Vehicle Crash Near Bryan

(PRESS RELEASE) BRYAN – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at 10:32 a.m. on U.S. Route 6 near County Road 8 in Center Township.

The preliminary investigation shows a semi-tractor-trailer combination, operated by Timothy Morgan, 42, Walbridge, was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 and drove left of center, sideswiping a Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer combination, operated by Luis Arturo Oliver-Ruiz Lerida, 45, Nuevo León, Mexico. Morgan’s vehicle then struck a semi-tractor-trailer combination, operated by Tony Sandhal, 54, Osseo, Mich., head-on.

After the crash occurred, the vehicles operated by Morgan and Sandhal caught fire.

Sandhal suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Morgan was taken by air ambulance with serious injuries to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Ruiz was not injured.

Vehicle make and model information of the two vehicles that caught fire is unknown at this time.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Bryan Fire Department, Edgerton Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Emergency Medical Services, Montpelier Fire Department, Florence Township Fire Department, Hicksville Fire Department, Williams County Coroner’s Office, John’s Towing and Repair Service, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The roadway was closed for approximately 10 hours and has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.