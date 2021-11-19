Fulton County Jury Finds Wauseon Man Guilty Of Assault

On the morning of Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, a jury of 6 men and 6 women found Jarred Jasso, 39, of 214 Mulberry Street, Wauseon, guilty of Assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

The jury deliberated approximately twenty minutes before returning the guilty verdict. The trial lasted two days. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Paul H. Kennedy, and the defendant was represented by Bryan attorney, Nicholas Fee.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson deferred the sentencing and ordered a presentence investigation report. The defendant’s own recognizance bond was continued.

The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wauseon Police Department.