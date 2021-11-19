Ten Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On November 15, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

CHRISTOPHER J. LAPOINT, age 54, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about October 15, 2021, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him. 21CR130.

JEREMY A. WILLIAMS, age 37, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking and one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about September 16, 2021 to October 16, 2021, he allegedly caused another person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to that person while he allegedly trespassed on the premises where the victim lived or was employed. He also allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him while committing a felony offense. 21CR131.

ANTHONY R. YOUNG, age 18, of Louisville, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about September 18, 2021 to September 19, 2021, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle. 21CR135.

JOSE S. ALVAREZ, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Disrupting Public Services, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about October 26, 2021, he allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or protecting any person or property from serious physical harm. 21CR132.

LUIS A. CORTES-CAMACHO, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 18, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR136.

ETHAN D. YOUNG, age 23, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about November 3, 2021, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. 21CR134.

JUSTIN T. SMITH, age 37, of Leesburg, OH, was indicted on two counts of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about November 8, 2021, he allegedly retained a Moritz trailer valued at more than $1,000 and a motor vehicle identification license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that they had both been stolen. 21CR138.

TIFFANI J. STANFORTH, age 33, of Hillbroro, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about November 8, 2021, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR137.

RODNEY L. BARANKOWSKI, age 63, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on ten counts of Panderlng Obscenity Involving a Minor and ten counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. On or about September 10, 2021, he allegedly possessed child pornography. 21CR139.

SETH E. WYSE, age 40, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about April 5, 2021 to November 15, 2021, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000. 21CR133.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all Criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.