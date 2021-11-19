Patricia Scribner (1933-2021)

Patricia A. Scribner, age 88, of Delta, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Patricia was born in Montpelier, Ohio on February 14, 1933 to the late Harley and Lucille (Beckman) Freese.

She married James Scribner on December 19, 1954 and together they raised 7 children. She volunteered for The Rescue Crisis Center in Toledo and The Open Door and Food Bank in Delta.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelley Lynn (Dana) Johnson; J. Scott (Judith) Scribner; Joseph Patrick (Vicki) Scribner; Jeffery Paul (Karen) Scribner; Peggy Ann (Gregory) Stalter; Andrea Lee Scribner; Douglas Grant (Heather) Scribner; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with one on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James and her granddaughter, Kayla Scribner.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Pastor Dawn Trapp officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

The family wishes to give a special Thank You to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.