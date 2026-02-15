Fulton County Moves Toward Possible Solar & Wind Restrictions

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A letter outlining a proposed countywide restriction on future large solar and wind development was presented during the Fulton Township meeting held February 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

The letter, dated February 5, 2026, states the Fulton County Board of Commissioners sought input from township trustees in February 2025 to request input regarding the development of solar fields and solar farms within the boundaries of Fulton County townships.

According to the letter, a majority of townships responding indicated they do not support future development of solar fields or solar farms within their respective townships, while some responses expressed support. The letter indicates the prevailing feedback reflected opposition.

In response, the commissioners stated they intend to adopt a resolution designating all unincorporated areas of Fulton County as a restricted area for future solar and wind energy development.

The letter cites Ohio Revised Code Section 303.58 and notes that a county may adopt a restricted area resolution prohibiting construction of an economically significant wind farm, a large wind farm, or a large solar facility within unincorporated areas of a county.

The letter also states that, as required by statute, notice must be provided to all school districts, municipal corporations, and township trustees located wholly or partially within the proposed restricted area.

The letter indicates the Board of Commissioners will consider adoption of the resolution at a regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., in the session room on the second floor of the Fulton County Administration Building at 152 South Fulton Street in Wauseon.