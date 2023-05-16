FULTON COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE: Denise Beale Named 2023 Honorary Chair

CELEBRATE … Beale rings the bell at the University of Michigan Cancer Center signifying the end of chemotherapy treatments. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

It has been announced that breast cancer survivor Denise Beale of Metamora, has been selected to serve as the Fulton County Relay for Life (FCRFL) Honorary Chair for the non-profit’s 2023 season.

Beale was asked to represent FCRFL to share her story of resilience and offer hope to others who are currently battling cancer.