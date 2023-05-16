METAMORA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Chamber Discusses Numerous Topics During May Meeting

BUSINESS … Local business leaders from the Metamora community meet for the Chamber of Commerce meeting. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Metamora Chamber of Commerce held a meeting this past week on Wednesday, May 10th. The meeting was called to order at 5:56 p.m. with approval of the minutes before hearing a board update.

It was stated that AJ from St. Mary’s Meats would like to get more involved with the Chamber and was asking about a Vice President position. This question is being looked into.